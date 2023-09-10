Ethiopia announces completion of filling of disputed Nile dam

Ethiopia said on Sunday (September 10) that it has filled the Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile. The dam has been topic of dispute between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

The announcement from Ethiopia has come just a fortnight after the countries restarted negotiations after a long break. The negotiations are on an agreement over the Nile water that takes into account water needs of all three countries.

Sudan and Egypt fear that the huge USD 4.2 billion dam will drastically reduce their share of water. Both countries have repeatedly asked Ethiopia to stop filling the dam until the three countries reach agreement.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the successful completion of the fourth and final filling of the Renaissance Dam," Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on X, formerly Twitter.

"There was a lot of challenge. We were many times dragged to go backwards. We had an internal challenge and external pressure. We've reached (this stage) by coping together with God," Abiy said.

"I believe that we will finish what we have planned next," he said.

The communication service of the government said on X that the dam, which the largest dam in Africa, was "a gift to generations”.

"Today's heroic generation will build tomorrow's strong Ethiopia on a solid foundation," it continued.

The huge hydroelectric dam is 1.8 kilometres long and 145 metres high. At full capacity, the dam could generate more than 5000 megawatts.

This would result in doubling of Ethiopia's electricity production. Currently, only half of Ethiopia's population has access to electricity.

There was no immediate reaction from Egypt and Sudan on Ethiopia's announcement.

Ethiopia broke ground on the project in 2011. The dam has been at the centre of regional dispute.

Negotiations between the three countries were in a stalemate for nearly two and a half years. The talks resumed in Cairo on August 27. The talks aim to reach an agreement "takes into account the interests and concerns of the three countries", Egyptian Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam said at the time.

He called for "an end to unilateral measures".

Egypt is already facing water scarcity. The country views Ethiopia's dam as an existential threat since Egypt relies on Nile for 97 per cent of its water needs.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.