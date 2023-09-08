Escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife's no confirmed sightings: police

Head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command Commander Dominic Murphy said that so far the officers have not received any confirmed sightings of prisoner Daniel Khalife since he escaped from London's Wandsworth prison on Wednesday (September 6).



Explaining the details of the van's route before the police stopped it and in which Khalife was suspected of being strapped underneath after leaving the prison, Murphy stated that more than 50 calls were made to the force from the public which provided “some really valuable lines of inquiry”.



“This was a really busy area of London and we’ve had no confirmed sightings in any of that information, which is a little unusual and perhaps a testament to Daniel Khalife‘s ingenuity in his escape and some of his movements after his escape,” Murphy said while speaking to the reporters.

“It’s important that we remember we have some of the best military in the world here in the UK and he was a trained soldier. So, ultimately, he has skills that perhaps some sections of the public don’t have and I am really keen that we are using everything in our means to find him,” he added.



An image of a white Bidfood delivery lorry, which was searched by the police officers in relation to Daniel Khalife's disappearance from Wandsworth prison, was released by the Metropolitan Police. It is believed that Khalife escaped the police by holding onto strapping at the bottom of the van.

Around 150 investigators, and police staff trying to track Khalife

Commander Dominic Murphy stated that the police staff and more than 150 investigators from the counter-terrorism command have been working on a “fast-paced investigation” to find Daniel Khalife in London, with support from agencies and forces around the country.



He stated that the van, from which the prisoner suspected strapped himself to the bottom, departed from HMP Wandsworth at 7:32 am local time on Wednesday. The officials declared him missing at 7:50 am local time.



The police officials were then notified at 8:15 am local time and the van was stopped on Upper Richmond Drive, close to the junction of Carlton Drive, at 8:37 am local time.

Speaking about whether Daniel Khalife got help in escaping and if he had money, Commander Dominic Murphy said that it is part of the investigation being carried out by the Metropolitan Police.



He added, “He’s out in the open now, so who’s to say whether he has money available to him now, but that’s part of our inquiry and what we’re trying to understand. He’s a very resourceful individual, clearly, and our experience of him shows that, so nothing is off the table with him at the moment.”

