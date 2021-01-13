'Escape mutant' of coronavirus may decrease efficacy of vaccines: Experts

An 'escape mutant's found in coronavirus has alarmed the scientific community as there are chances that the mutation may decrease the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines. This mutant has been found in South African variant of the coronavirus. 12 countries around the world have reported this variant.

The mutation has been named E484K. The mutant has been termed as an 'escape mutant because it may be able to escape antibodies produced against coronavirus vaccines.

"We fear this mutation might have an impact, and what we don't know is the extent of the impact," said Penny Moore, Associate Professor, National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa. She was quoted by CNN.

According to experts, the escape mutant may not render vaccines useless but they will reduce their efficacy.

However, the recent mutation may mean that battle to defeat coronavirus pandemic is far from over.