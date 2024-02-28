Eruption of ash from Popocatepetl volcano forces suspension of flights in Mexico City

Nearly 22 flights were cancelled as Popocatepetl volcano continued spewing ashes in Mexico City on Tuesday (Feb 27).

Mexico City International Airport said that 22 domestic and international flights have been cancelled by the airlines amid instructions of safety checks after ashes were encountered by other planes while flying towards the capital city.

In a post shared on X, the airport confirmed that it is open as well as operational.

"Specialised teams and management remain on alert and are evaluating the ash conditions," said the airport. "At this time, the volcanic ash cloud is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico," it added. Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano is erupting 🌋 pic.twitter.com/3vyQxmYWlh — Earth In Depth (@Earth_In_Depth) February 26, 2024 × The travellers were advised by the airport to remain informed about the situation through their official airport channels and their airlines.

“If you have a flight scheduled for today, we recommend that you stay informed with your airline to find out its status,” read the notice, shared on the airport's official social networks.

Speaking about the conditions, VivaAerobus said, “Due to adverse weather conditions due to the presence of volcanic ash over the airport area, it is possible that our operation today could be affected.

“We suggest you take the necessary precautions during your transfers and stay aware of any information updates through our official communication channels,” they said.

Government issues "yellow alert"

A "yellow alert" has been issued by the government for carrying out any kind of activity going on near the area of volcano, whose name means "Smoking Mountain" in the Aztec Nahuatl language.

Earlier on Tuesday (Feb 7), the authorities said that a column of smoke was rising from the volcano and moving towards to the north-northwest and can bring ash over the capital city.

The Popocatepetl volcano, which is situated nearly 45 miles southeast of Mexico City, has been surrounded by nearly 25 million people who were living within the composite volcano's 60-mile radius.

Watch: Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano: Volcanic gas emission triggers yellow alert for residents In a statement, the Mexican government said, "Avoid attempting to climb the volcano, as recent incidents have involved explosive eruptions projecting incandescent fragments. It is crucial to observe the exclusion radius of 12 kilometers from the crater, as being within this area is not safe."

"Additionally, during periods of heavy rain, it is advised to stay clear of the base of ravines due to the potential danger posed by mudslides and debris flows," it said.