Eritrean clashes: Alarmed at high number of injuries, says UN

The United Nations said on Monday (September 4) that it was alarmed by the high number of injuries during recent clashes in Israel involving Eritrean protesters. Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said, "Alarmed at high number of injuries during protests involving opposing Eritrean protesters, particularly in Israel."

Turk said an investigation needed to take place, hate speech was avoided -– especially by authorities -- and the principle of non-refoulement was fully respected.

Last Saturday, more than 150 people were injured in clashes between Eritrean government supporters celebrating an Eritrea Day event and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki in Tel Aviv. The Israeli police fired stun grenades to break up the violence while some protesters hurled stones at police.

Israeli PM Netanyahu seeks deportation of rioters

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "seeking strong steps," including deportation, of people who took part in Eritrean riots. "Now there remains the serious problem of illegal infiltrators in southern Tel Aviv and other places, but what happened yesterday crossed a red line. This is rioting, it is bloodshed, it is savageness that we cannot accept," Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

"We are seeking strong steps against the rioters, including the immediate expulsion of those who took part. It is hard for me to understand why we would have a problem with those who declare that they support the regime; they certainly cannot claim refugee status," he added.

Eritrea has been led by authoritarian President Afwerki since its formal declaration of independence in 1993. Being one of the most isolated sites in the world, Eritrea is near the bottom of the global rankings for press freedom, human rights, civil liberties, and economic development.

According to Assaf, an organisation that aids refugees, around 25,500 Eritrean asylum seekers currently live in Israel. Most of these asylum-seekers fled to Israel over its border with Egypt.

