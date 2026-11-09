/Erika Kirk slams 'moral decay' of Dave Chappelle for joking about Charlie Kirk's assassination

Erika Kirk, the widow of late conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has condemned comedian Dave Chappelle's remarks made during a stand-up performance. Dave joked that he had been in a good mood since the death of Charlie Kirk.

"To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting," wrote Erkia in a post on X.

"My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives," she continued. She didn't name Chappelle, but she criticised those making fun of his death.

"A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together," wrote Kirk.

Charlie was killed on September 10, 2025, at the age of 31 during a Turning Point USA event in Utah. Accused Tyler Robinson was arrested and prosecuted. Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and six other charges; the case is currently ongoing.

David was speaking at a a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to footage circulating on social media.

"I feel f----- up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker," Chappelle said in a clip.

"And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better."

The audience laughed as he continued, "I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling," Chappelle added. "I didn't ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"