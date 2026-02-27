/Epstein Files: Why are Bill and Hillary Clinton being questioned? Here’s what documents claim about their ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Bill and Hillary Clinton became the first former US presidential couple to testify before a congressional panel since 1983. The couple appeared before the House Oversight Committee amid an investigation into the criminal network of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hillary Clinton's testimony

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while testifying for the Epstein Files on Thursday (Feb 26), said that she has no information on the criminal activities of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The Committee justified its subpoena to me based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said.

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that," she added. She also said that she, “like every decent person,” has been horrified to learn of Epstein's crimes. “This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors, as well as the public who also want to get to the bottom of this matter. My heart breaks for the survivors. And I am furious on their behalf,” she said.

Moreover, she said, "If this Committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files."

Bill Clinton's ties with Epstein