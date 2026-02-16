/Epstein Files: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie drawn into fallout from parents’ links with Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have found themselves back in the public eye as controversy surrounding their parents resurfaces. The latest batch of documents released by the US Department of Justice references the sisters numerous times, amplifying scrutiny around the wider royal family. The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson hold “Her Royal Highness” titles but are not working royals.

Despite keeping largely private lives, their names now appear throughout material linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a development that has reignited uncomfortable questions about the York family’s past associations. While much of the longstanding criticism has focused on Prince Andrew’s relationship with Epstein, newly disclosed correspondence also suggests that Ferguson maintained closer ties to the convicted sex offender than previously acknowledged. Emails appear to indicate that she remained in contact after his 2009 release from prison and visited him in Miami, accompanied by her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, who were in their late teens at the time.

Messages published in the files show logistical arrangements for a July 2009 lunch meeting in Miami and suggest that travel expenses for the trio may have been covered. Subsequent correspondence portrays Ferguson expressing gratitude and warmth toward Epstein, including praise for his support of her business ventures and personal encouragement in front of her daughters. One exchange that has drawn particular attention includes a candid remark about Eugenie’s personal life. Other emails suggest Epstein inquired about seeing the princesses during trips to London and that family holiday cards were shared electronically with him in later years.

Royal commentator Russell Myers said the disclosures are likely deeply upsetting for the sisters. Although there is public sympathy for them, the emails have prompted debate about what they may have known at the time and whether concerns could have been raised. Prince Andrew has previously denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has not publicly responded to the latest claims. He is currently facing additional scrutiny following reports that British authorities are examining whether he improperly shared confidential information during his tenure as a UK trade envoy.

Ferguson has previously said she cut off contact with Epstein once she understood the seriousness of the allegations against him. However, the newly released communications appear to challenge that assertion. In recent months, Prince Andrew has relocated from Royal Lodge in Windsor to temporary accommodation on King Charles III’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Ferguson has also moved out of the property they once shared.