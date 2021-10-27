Eni make three discoveries in Egypt's western desert amounting to 50 million barrels of oil equivalent

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated on Tuesday that Eni, an Italian multinational oil and gas corporation, has found three oil and gas discoveries in Egypt's Western Desert.

"Eni made three fresh finds in Egypt's Western Desert, in the Meleiha Development Concession and southwest of Meleiha," the ministry stated in a statement.

According to the announcement, the finds in the Meleiha Development Concession were found via the Yasmin W-1X and MWD-21 wells, which were drilled in the Aman region near the West Meleiha deep field, respectively.

The Yasmin W-1X well lies 5 kilometres west of the Yasmin field, according to the ministry, and production tests revealed that it has a daily capacity of 2,000 barrels of light oil and 7 million cubic feet of associated gas.

In the meanwhile, the MWD-21 well has been consistently producing 2,500 barrels of light oil per day.

The SWM-4X well, located 35 kilometres south of the Meleiha field, was used to make the find in the South West Meleiha concession area, according to the ministry.

This well produced around 1,500 barrels of oil per day during tests.

The combined output of the three wells is around 6000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Eni has had a presence in Egypt since 1954, through its subsidiary IEOC Production.

IEOC now produces around 360,000 boepd of equity.

(With inputs from agencies)