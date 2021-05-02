England: Children hospitalised after eating cannabis-laced candy

In today’s weird news, four children have been hospitalised in England’s Epsom, Surrey after ingesting what the police suspect to be cannabis laced sweets. Yes, you read that correctly - the children had weed candy!

The case came to light when the Surrey police responded to a call from ambulance services on Saturday at 2:15 local time.

When they arrived at the scene situated around a shopping street near a local park, they discovered three children - a girl and two boys, projectile vomiting, and falling in & out of consciousness after eating some mysterious sweets.

Also read | Virginia governor signs bill to legalise marijuana possession from July 1

All the three victims are 12-13 years old. Another boy aged twelve who had also eaten the sweets but displayed none of the symptoms, was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Detective Sergeant Lee Marks said, "We are, of course, trying to understand what these sweets are, where they came from and what they contain...These types of products, which may be marketed as ‘cannabis infused’ or ‘THC infused’ are illegal, and therefore unregulated, in the UK. They can appear to be commercial products with professional packaging, but this should not be taken as a sign that they are safe or legal".

Also read | 'Giggling bread' and 'dancing salad': Thailand serves up cannabis cuisine to happy customers

According to a press release by the police, there have previously been similar reports from the area. Earlier the sweet in question was “Jelly apple rings”. The person who had ingested these laced jelly apple rings didn’t have symptoms this bad.

Police are now investigating where the laced sweets came from, who gave these children the sweets and if they were given the sweets at the park.