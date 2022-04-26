Elon Musk’s goal is the right one, says Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

Just hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, the company's founder Jack Dorsey backed the move saying, "Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one."

Dorsey added that it is also CEO Parag Agrawal's goal. The Twitter CEO had told employees that the company was in the dark after Musk's takeover.

"Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation," Dorsey said referring to Musk and Parag Agrawal.

The Twitter founder added that "This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart." Dorsey expressed happiness over Twitter continuing to serve "public conversation, round the world, and into the stars!".

Tesla chief Elon Musk had taken over Twitter on Monday after buying the social media giant in a mega $44 billion deal. Musk insisted that "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy" as he took control of Twitter.

Musk won over investors after the board sought to take a "poison pill" to thwart the deal. Reports claim shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash on each Twitter stock.

