Elon Musk's SpaceX faced a setback on Thursday (March 6) as its Starship exploded in space during the eighth test flight. The debris of the rocket scattered across Florida and Bahamas.

Advertisment

Also read: SpaceX aborts launch of its eighth Starship test flight last minute: 'Best to destack'

Videos circulated on the social media platform X showed parts of the Starship - set on fire - falling form the sky. Some parts were seen wrapped in colourful smoke.

Just saw Starship 8 blow up in the Bahamas @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/rTMJu23oVx — Jonathon Norcross (@NorcrossUSA) March 6, 2025

Advertisment

The explosion occurred after a few engines cut off which led to the spacecraft losing its altitude control.

RIP Starship Flight 8, just caught it exploding after a few engines cut off and it losing attitude control, viewed from Titusville, FL🚀 pic.twitter.com/VBBtApjsd7 — 📸Trevor Mahlmann🚀 (@TrevorMahlmann) March 6, 2025

Also read: 'In search of Moon’s water': SpaceX successfully launches NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer into orbit

Advertisment

The spacecraft was sent on a mission aimed at testing its capabilities and deploy dummy satellites.

The rocket was designed to be the most powerful ever built. It was intended to conduct a suborbital flight, deploying four dummy Starlink satellites and testing reentry maneuvers.

The explosion comes as the second such incident since January this year when the upper stage of Starship exploded over the Caribbean. Debris of that spacecraft was rained on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Also read: Risk of space debris hitting planes is growing in SpaceX era, researchers warn

This time, the SpaceX had implemented certain modifications in the rocket to address the issues in the previous explosion. Adjustments were made to propellant lines, and vents were added to reduce fire risks.

Despite all the efforts, the spacecraft explosion turned out to be a major setback for SpaceX and its owner, Elon Musk, who dreams to develop an ambitious Starship program.

Also read: 'To the Moon': SpaceX to target Intuitive Machines' lander launch in February

The local authorities in Florida and Bahamas were alerted and residents were asked to be cautious of any falling debris.