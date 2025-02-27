'In search of Moon’s water': SpaceX successfully launches NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer into orbit

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Wion Web Desk
Feb 27, 2025, 07:11 AM

Falcon 9 Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on 26 February, carrying the Athena lunar lander and NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer orbiter. The launch supports NASA’s ongoing efforts to explore the Moon’s surface.

Athena and Lunar Trailblazer’s Mission

Athena, built by Intuitive Machines, is designed to study water ice near the Moon’s south pole. Lunar Trailblazer will operate from orbit, mapping potential water deposits to aid future lunar exploration.

Artemis Programme

NASA is prioritising the search for water ice as part of its Artemis programme, which aims to establish sustainable human presence on the Moon. The collected data will support long-term lunar habitation.

Commercial Lunar Payload Services

Athena’s mission, IM-2, is part of NASA’s CLPS initiative, which collaborates with private companies to transport scientific instruments and technology to the Moon. This follows the IM-1 mission, which successfully landed in 2024.

Onboard Science and Technology

Athena carries NASA’s PRIME-1 experiment, which includes the TRIDENT drill and MSolo spectrometer, designed to extract and analyse lunar regolith for signs of water. The lander also features a "hopper" robot named Grace for exploration.

Lunar Surface Communications System

A mini rover called MAPP will test the Moon’s first 4G/LTE network, developed by Nokia Bell Labs, to facilitate communication between landers and robotic explorers in challenging terrain.

Additional Payloads

Apart from Athena and Lunar Trailblazer, the Falcon 9 carried Astroforge’s Odin spacecraft and Epic Aerospace’s CHIMERA GEO 1. Future lunar missions under NASA’s CLPS programme will continue to focus on resource utilisation and scientific exploration.