Elon Musk to provide 120 Starlink satellite units to Hurricane Ian-hit Florida

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, to help the people of Southwest Florida, which is battered by Hurricane Ian.

The state has been without power and internet ever since the superstorm made landfall on Friday in the southwest region.

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," DeSantis told reporters on Saturday.

"We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."

Meanwhile, the death toll in one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States crossed 40. President Joe Biden will be heading down to the state to make an assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

On Late Saturday, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission put the death figure to 44 statewide, but there are reports of additional fatalities emerging across many counties.

Several US media like NBC and CBS put the toll figures up to 70 alone in Lee county either directly or indirectly related to the storm.

Apart from that, widespread damages have been reported across the state with homes, restaurants and businesses being ripped apart after making an impact with Hurricane Ian, which attained the dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday.

Moreover, over 900,000 people were cut off from power in Florida Saturday night, impeding evacuation efforts by the rescue teams, reported AFP.

Whereas in North Carolina and Virginia, more than 45,000 people remained without power, tracking website poweroutage.us said on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

