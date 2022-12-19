Elon Musk starts a new Twitter poll asking users if he should step down as the CEO

Elon Musk may be nearing the end of his tenure as Twitter CEO if a poll on his official account is any indication. The eccentric billionaire on Sunday took to Twitter to post a poll where he asked if he should step down as head of Twitter.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," tweeted Musk with 'Yes' and 'No' as the two options.

As of the last update, more than 6.8 million votes had been polled with the majority of 57 per cent voters saying yes.

A few minutes prior to the poll, Musk had tweeted, "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again'

Musk continued his tweet crusade by remarking, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

When a netizen suggested that Musk had already picked out a new CEO and that he will retiree as the chairman of the board, the Tesla and Space X boss replied, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Over the weekend, Twitter announced another policy change by stating that the micro-blogging platform will now ban users from including links to other social media platforms in their posts.

"At both the Tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms, such as linking out (i.e. using URLs) to any of the below platforms on Twitter, or providing your handle without a URL," read the notification by Twitter.

Musk has increasingly come under scrutiny ever since he banned a few journalists for endangering his family. According to Musk, the journalists from mainstream media houses such as The Guardian, the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, among others were banned for allegedly breaching the company’s new rule about revealing people’s locations.

(With inputs from agencies)