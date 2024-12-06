Washington DC, United States

Billionaire Elon Musk spent a staggering $250 million on United States President-elect Donald Trump's campaign through donations, to make him win the 2024 US presidential election, according to new campaign finance reports.

Advertisment

Musk spent more than $20 million into a mysterious super PAC and gave three separate cheques for $25 million each in the final weeks of the race.

Musk financed RBG PAC, according to the report the group filed Thursday (Dec 5) night with the Federal Election Commission.

The super PAC launched advertisements asserting that Trump did not support a federal abortion ban.

Advertisment

Also read: Elon Musk and Donald Trump - Is the honeymoon over already? Body language changes raise eyebrows

However, it did not reveal its donors before the presidential elections.

All the money they got came from a single donation from Elon Musk Revocable Trust in Austin, Texas. RBG PAC, moreover, spent almost all of that money on digital ads, mailers and text messages, according to the report.

Advertisment

Musk also paid America PAC, a super PAC that reportedly spent $157 million, supporting Trump in the presidential race.

According to America PAC’s latest campaign finance report, Musk donated $238 million to the group throughout the election campaigns, including in-kind contributions.

Additionally, $120 million of that came during the final weeks of the election.

Watch | US: Elon Musk brings Donald Trump's Government Efficiency Push To Capitol Hill

The America PAC, according to the federal disclosures, spent a large sum on canvassing, text message-based get-out-the-vote efforts, printing and postage, and digital advertising.

It also included a controversial cash giveaway and gave $1 million each day to someone who signed the group's conservative-leaning petition.

However, PAC's campaign finance report listed each of the $1 million prizes as payments for a "spokesperson consultant".

The billionaire also gave $3 million to the MAHA Alliance, a super PAC, affiliated with Robert F Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" push.

(With inputs from agencies)