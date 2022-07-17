Elon Musk sent ‘warning text’ to Twitter CEO before announcing to pull out from deal: Report

It seems that the reported feud between Tesla chief Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal is refusing to die down. According to reports, the 51-year-old tech mogul sent a “warning text” to Twitter's CEO and CFO saying that the social media tech's lawyers were trying to "cause trouble" after they requested information about the status of Musk's financing for a deal to buy the microblogging site.

Business Insider, citing a lawsuit filed in Delaware court on Tuesday, reported that Musk texted CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal on June 28, saying, "Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble. That needs to stop."

It all began when Musk repeatedly put pressure on Twitter to provide him with sufficient information about the number of spam bots on the platform.

Musk had listed the removal of bot accounts as one of his priorities while closing the deal with Twitter.

But when Musk indicated that he may drop the deal as he was not provided any information, Twitter’s lawyers suspected that it had something to do with finances, Business Insider reported.

In response to that, the company’s lawyers sought information from Musk on how he would finance the $44 billion deal.

The Tesla boss, in turn, shot messages to Agrawal and Segal.

In the lawsuit filed by Twitter in Delaware, the company’s legal team has argued that he is contractually obligated to follow through on his agreement to buy the company, despite publicly declaring on Friday that he'd seek to pull out of the deal, according to Business Insider.

Twitter's lawyers claimed that the Tesla chief is backing down from the deal because Tesla shares, which comprise a significant proportion of Musk's personal wealth, have tanked since April.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE