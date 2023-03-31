Elon Musk now the most followed on Twitter; overtakes Barack Obama, Justin Bieber

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, surpassed former US president Barack Obama to become the user with the most followers on the social media platform.

Five months after purchasing the microblogging site for $44 billion, Musk has gained more than 133 million followers on Twitter, according to a report by Guinness World Records. Previously, Barack Obama held the record since 2020.

“Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users, meaning around 30 per cent follow Musk,” the report said.

Obama and singer Justin Bieber lost over 2,68,585 and 1,18,950 followers, respectively, in the previous 30 days, according to data tracker Social Blade.

Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter has certainly contributed to a meteoric rise in his follower count past, reported The Verge. Last June, Musk reached 100 million users, and in the months since, that figure has only increased.

Musk uses his account to announce various changes coming to Twitter in between sharing random and occasionally offensive memes. Additionally, he has polled his followers on important issues like whether to reinstate Donald Trump on the site and whether Elon Musk ought to stand down as Twitter's CEO.

Musk's Twitter acquisition

In a highly-publicised deal last year, Elon Musk acquired Twitter. The social media platform was purchased by the billionaire for about US$44 billion, and as soon as he started in his new role, he made a number of changes. He fired other top executives and the company's previous CEO, Parag Agrawal, as his first action. Then, in order to create his "Twitter 2.0," Musk introduced a number of changes to the company's work culture and warned workers to expect challenging working conditions.