Elon Musk might not be able to escape his Twitter hook despite whistleblower claims

Peiter Zatko, a whistleblower for Twitter, informed US Congress last Tuesday of "egregious" security flaws at the firm. However, Twitter shareholders overwhelmingly decided to transfer those issues to Elon Musk.

Given that he is now intent to back out of the deal, it seems improbable that the Tesla CEO, who owns more than 9% of Twitter and agreed to purchase the firm in April, was among the 99% of voting shareholders who supported the $44 billion (£38.5 billion) transaction. If Musk is allowed to walk away from the deal or must buy the company under the terms he had previously agreed to, a Delaware judge will rule on that at a trial that starts on October 17.

Greenlight Capital fund founder David Einhorn increased his holdings in Twitter last month to reflect his belief that the Delaware chancery court will "follow the law" and "apply it here" by compelling Musk to finalise the transaction at $54.20 (£47.46) per share. The hedge firm Pentwater Capital Management, which this year invested heavily in Twitter, has likewise stated that it believes Twitter will succeed.

Musk has been given a chance in Delaware, though, by Zatko, who filed a whistleblower case alleging many security flaws at the corporation. The former head of security at Twitter said that he had discovered "severe, egregious flaws by Twitter in every area" after joining in November 2020 and leaving in January of this year, as reported by the Guardian.

Previously, the bulk of Musk's argument had been based on the allegation that Twitter had purposefully downplayed the number of spam accounts among its monetisable daily active users (mDAU), a crucial business indicator for the company. Spam accounts are non-human-operated and disrupt the site.

The testimony that actually counts to Musk will be provided during a deposition given to his attorneys on September 9 and used in the court case, so Zatko's attendance last week may be seen as a stand-in for that testimony. Zatko's opening statement matched the general themes of what Musk is anticipated to argue.

“I am here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors. What I discovered when I joined Twitter was that this enormously influential company was over a decade behind industry security standards,” he said.

Musk has been given permission to broaden the scope of his case to include Zatko's revelations, which he claims have a "company material adverse effect" that materially reduces the firm's worth and invalidates the transaction. In his complaint, Zatko also contends that Twitter violated the terms of the merger agreement between the firm and Musk by making false statements regarding its security arrangements and other issues. False statements of fact are used to reassure the counterparty in a contract.

Even with Zatko's backing, experts predict that Musk will find it difficult to back out of the agreement. According to Boston College law professor Brian Quinn, the company had made extensive disclosures in its findings regarding a danger of "real or imagined" security before the sale was reached.

