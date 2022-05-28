Is Twitter resisting Musk takeover? Billionaire's new tweet raises speculation

Billionaire Elon Musk has posted an interesting tweet. The tweet, devoid of words, is just a cartoon featuring what appears to be Elon Musk's caricature and the iconic blue bird which is the emblem of Twitter.

The tweet shows Elon Musk opening door of the cage that appears to previously confine the blue bird. The door to freedom is open but the bird appears startled, scared and very much inside the cage, apparently not wanting to come out. While a cartoon can have many interpretations, the one posted by Elon Musk almost gives an impression that despite his efforts to set the Twitter bird free, the scared bird itself is dragging feet.

Elon Musk has offered to acquire Twitter for USD 44 billion. The process is yet to be completed. When Musk made the offer sometime ago, it was reported that Twitter was keen to adopt 'poison pill' strategy to prevent the takeover. Such an effort appears to have been abandoned as of now. Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey had expressed his displeasure at the strategy.

Musk had announced on Twitter that his deal to acquire to social media platform was "temporarily on hold" while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the microblogging site.

This was not the last twist in the tale. Just two days ago, Twitter shareholders blocked election of Egon Durban on Twitter. Durban is considered to be an ally of Elon Musk.

However, Twitter has now said in a filing that it will not accept Durban's resignation.

