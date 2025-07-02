Tech giant Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump are against facing off over the ‘big and beautiful’ tax spending bill. While Musk has renewed his campaign against the bill, and Trump has threatened ‘DOGE action’ against him, the feud has not yet taken an ugly turn like last month. Maybe because Musk is holding back - at least, his latest post on X suggests so. In response to a video of Trump’s comments about having DOGE go after Musk, he wrote on X, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.” Earlier, Trump said that Elon Musk gets “more subsidies than any human in history.” Musk also slammed Steve Bannon and said he will go to prison soon.

Trump and Musk's feud escalates again

Trump on Tuesday said that Musk would have to return to South Africa if he didn't get EV subsidies in USA. The US president also claimed that he was always against the EV mandate - the key clause that seems to be the reason for Tesla boss' opposition to the bill. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

"No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED," the president added. Later, before boarding Marine One, Trump issued a threat of DOGE action on Musk. He said, "We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," he said . When asked if he would consider deporting Musk, Trump said he didn't know. “We'll have to take a look.”

In response to Trump’s post, Musk, in his own social media platform X, said “I am literally saying CUT IT ALL." Musk also slammed the ‘Big Beautiful bill’ and said that if it is passed, a new political party will be formed in America. In a series of posts, Musk explained how the tax and spending bill will increase the national debt in America and claimed that both the political parties - Republicans and Democrats - have done anything to decrease the national debt. The country’s biggest Republican donor last elections also said that he would back primary challengers against nearly every single Republican in Congress. He also wrote on X, “Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year,” Musk said in another post. The billionaire also declared that every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for this bill would “lose their primary next year.”