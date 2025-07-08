/'In touch with Elon and his team': Musk eyeing 2026 midterms with ‘America Party’ and has some unlikely allies - Here’s who’s backing him

Elon Musk’s plan to launch a new political party is gaining interest from other outsiders, including Andrew Yang’s Forward Party, the Libertarian Party, and political consultants experienced in third-party campaigns. “I’m in touch with Elon and his team, and I’ve said to them, ’Look, anyone who wants to challenge the duopoly has a friend in me,’” Yang told Axios. His Forward Party, founded in 2021 after his presidential bid, currently has 46 elected representatives.

Ron Nielson, who ran Gary Johnson’s 2016 Libertarian campaign, also said he would consider working with Musk’s team, calling the billionaire’s potential move “game-changing.”

Despite being a frequent critic of Musk, billionaire Mark Cuban appeared ready to help. Cuban wrote, “I work with [Center for Competitive Democracy],” he wrote. “They will help you get on ballots. That is their mission.” Former Trump White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci, another vocal supporter of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, also reached out to Musk. “I would like to meet to discuss. My DMs are open,” Scaramucci posted on X.

What does Musk's 'America Party' stand for?

Musk says his “America Party” is aimed at disrupting politics in time for the 2026 midterms. Key issues for him include reducing the national debt and investing in clean energy. But some insiders say his party is also about settling scores, especially with Donald Trump and Republicans who supported the former president’s “big beautiful bill,” a spending plan that could increase US deficits by over $3 trillion in the coming decade.

Although Musk once heavily backed Trump and the GOP, reportedly donating more than $200 million, he has since distanced himself from the party.

What's the primary challenge in front of Musk's 'America Party'?

For all the buzz, Musk’s party remains more talk than action. Building a viable third party in the United States requires navigating complex ballot access laws that differ from state to state. Just getting on the ballot in one state can require thousands of signatures. Musk does have the money to back such an effort, but legal experts say that’s only part of the problem.

“The laws in each state tend to be very complex and arcane, and they are enforced by partisan election officials. If the officials don’t want you on the ballot, they can enforce the rules in arbitrary ways,” said Oliver Hall, director of the Center for Competitive Democracy.

The Libertarian Party, which already enjoys ballot access in most states, has reached out to Musk on his own platform, X, urging him to consider joining forces. Party chairman Steven Nekhaila said there’s common ground on “fiscal responsibility and small government.” “Perhaps there is grounds for a coalition between the Libertarians and the America Party,” Nekhaila said. No Labels, another outsider group that had explored an independent 2024 presidential run, was also intrigued by Musk’s idea of forming a new political coalition in Congress.

While some strategists are sceptical of Musk’s erratic political past, including his shifting alliances and controversial posts, consultants say there’s no shortage of talent willing to work for him. “As the world’s richest man, Musk won’t struggle to find experienced people. Where there’s money, there’s always advisers,” one consultant told Axios.