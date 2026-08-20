Eleven new AI models have shipped this month, from seven different providers. The list is worth reading in sequence, because the pace is the point.

The Month

Meta released Muse Spark 1.2 on August 6. xAI released Grok 4.6 the same day, then Grok Imagine Image 2.0 on August 8. ByteDance released Seed 2.1 Turbo on August 10. Google released Gemini 3.7 Flash on August 13, three weeks after Gemini 3.6 Flash. Z.AI released GLM-5.3 on August 14.

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That is six in nine days, from four countries, spanning text, image and video generation. Late July had already produced Moonshot's Kimi K3, a 2.8-trillion-parameter open-weight model, and the month before carried GPT-5.6 and Claude Opus 5.

The Problem This Creates

Evaluating a frontier model properly takes weeks. Independent benchmarking organisations have to obtain access, run standardised suites, check for contamination, and publish. Red-teaming for safety-relevant behaviour takes longer, because the interesting failures are rare and have to be hunted.

A three-week gap between a model and its successor is shorter than that process. Gemini 3.7 Flash arrived before most independent assessment of Gemini 3.6 Flash had been published — which means the comparison being drawn is between a new model's vendor-reported numbers and an old model's vendor-reported numbers.

The result is a market where purchasing decisions are made on self-reported benchmarks, because nothing else is available in time.

Why Self-Reported Numbers Are A Problem

This is not an accusation of fabrication. The issue is more mundane and harder to fix.

A laboratory choosing which benchmarks to publish is choosing the ones its model does well on. Every laboratory does this, and every laboratory is telling the truth about the numbers it prints. The distortion is in the selection, not the arithmetic.

Benchmark contamination compounds it. Models trained on internet-scale data may have absorbed the test sets, and detecting that requires access the vendor does not always grant. Independent evaluation exists precisely to catch these effects, and independent evaluation is what the release schedule is outpacing.

There is recent precedent for how badly this can go. Meta faced sustained criticism over benchmark presentation earlier this year, and the episode demonstrated that the gap between a published score and a user's experience can be substantial enough to become a corporate crisis.

What The Cadence Signals

The compression is not arbitrary. It reflects where the competition has moved.

Gemini 3.7 Flash gained sixteen points on DeepSWE v1.1 in three weeks — a jump inconsistent with a new base model and entirely consistent with post-training refinement of an existing one. Much of what is being shipped as a new release is a new fine-tune, which is genuinely faster to produce and genuinely cheaper to serve.

Meanwhile the differentiators being marketed have shifted from capability to delivery. Google led on output speed and introductory price. OpenAI answered on the same day with a faster serving tier. Moonshot competes on open weights and self-hosting. These are distribution arguments, not intelligence arguments.

When competition moves to distribution, release frequency becomes a marketing instrument in itself. Shipping often signals momentum to customers and investors regardless of what each individual release contains.

What To Do About It

For anyone selecting a model, the practical response is unglamorous.

Treat vendor benchmarks as a claim about the vendor's priorities rather than a measure of fitness. Where independent numbers exist, weight them more heavily even when they are a generation behind. Run an internal evaluation on the actual task, which is the only benchmark that reflects the workload in question and the only one that cannot be gamed by someone else.

And note which vendors publish evaluation methodology alongside results, and which publish only results. That distinction has become more informative than the scores.