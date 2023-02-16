El Paso, Texas, mall shooting leaves one dead, injures three others

A shopping mall shooting in El Paso, Texas, has left one person dead and injured three others, the police said. The shooting was reported at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso at around 5 pm on Wednesday afternoon. One suspect is in custody, while the police are looking for another suspect who might be involved in the mall shooting. El Paso police spokesperson Robert Gomez told reporters that the reason for the El Paso mall shooting is not known yet. The police hasn't shared any information about the suspect arrested in connection with the mall shooting.

The El Paso police are still trying to figure out what led to Wednesday's shooting that comes just two days after a man killed three students at the Michigan State University. “It’s too early to speculate on motive,” Gomez said. Those injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition isn't known. The police in an

Soon after the shooting in El Paso mall was reported, ambulances gathered in the parking lot of the mall and the police swarmed the area. The El Paso police sent a text alert, saying the scene was “still active.” In an update later, the police said that the suspect in the mall shooting has been arrested and the scene is believed to be secure now. The El Paso police is sweeping the mall to verify that the scene is clear.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall was reported in the foot court area of the mall. The busy shopping area is right across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

Michigan State University shooting

This is the second shooting incident in the past few days in the US. On Monday night, a man went on a shooting spree in the Michigan State University, killing three students and injuring five others who are said to be critical. The suspect was later found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae who the police say has no known ties with the Michigan State University. The police say he had a history of mental illness. The Michigan shooter also carried a note in his backpack at the time of the firing that talked of a threat to two New Jersey schools and referenced previous shootings in the US, including the King Soopers supermarket shooting in Colorado.

The MSU identified the victims as Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. A vigil was held for the victims at the campus on Wednesday night and attended by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Hall of Fame basketball coach Tom Izzo, whose son Steven is a Michigan State student. "Emotions are different for each and every person. I cry in front of my team, I cry on national TV,” Izzo told the students. “Don't be afraid to show your emotions. We all process trauma in a very different way. I'm just glad we're all here together tonight."

