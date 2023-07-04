Eight Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan's Strait's median line: Taipei

The Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday (July 4) that eight Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the defence ministry said that a total of 24 Chinese warplanes- including fighter jets and bombers, were spotted near Taiwan on Tuesday at around 8 am (00.00 GMT). The ministry added that four Chinese warships also joined a joining combat readiness patrol.

The ministry further said that the government sent aircraft and ships to warn away the Chinese, and missile systems monitored them. The ministry also pointed out that it was the joint responsibility of all parties in the region to maintain safety and stability, and that any provocative behaviour "that could bring impacts is not good for regional safety."

In recent years, Taiwan has faced missions by Chinese military aircraft almost daily, often in the southwestern part of the island's air defence identification zone. Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and vows to defend itself if China attacks the island.

Last month, eleven Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan carries out live-fire drills for second straight day Also on Tuesday, the Taiwanese military carried out live-fire drills for a second consecutive day from its strategically-located southern coast. Reuters reported that artillery trainees fired Stinger missiles and operated Avenger air defence missile systems at a coastal drill zone in Pingtung county.

On Monday, army Humvees in Pingtung fired off US-made TOW anti-tank missiles to destroy static targets near the shoreline.

Pingtung looks out onto the Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, Pacific Ocean and Bashi Channel which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, making it a highly strategic location to keep watch on China's military activity.

(With inputs from agencies)

