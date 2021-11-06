Eight camels, a llama on loose: Spanish cops end circus animals’ night out

In what can be regarded as a scene from a movie, eight camels and a llama went on the loose on the streets of Madrid overnight. The animals had escaped from a nearby circus, Spanish police said.

At around 5 am, the animals were spotted wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel, which is close to the circus’ current location. Quiros Circus, which owns the animals, blamed sabotage by animal rights activists.

On Twitter, Spain’s national police, said, “Several camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight this evening.”

Varios camellos🐫🐫🐫 y una llama 🦙 se han escapado esta noche de un #circo en #Madrid.



Agentes de la UPR🚔 los han localizado y custodiado para que pudieran volver sanos y salvos.#WeLoveAnimals💙 pic.twitter.com/4bX5T9cICf — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 5, 2021

The department also shared images of eight two-humped camels and a llama hanging around at a street corner.

“Police found and took care of them so they could be taken back safe and sound,” the police added.

The animals are bactrian camels, who have two humps and thick shaggy coats. Mati Munoz, one of the circus’ managers, breathed a sigh of relief on learning that the animals had been caught safely. “Nothing happened, thank God,” Munoz said.

The circus has also filed a complaint after discovering that the electric fence around the animals’ enclosure had been cut. “We think (their escape) was due to an act of sabotage by animal rights groups who protest every year,” added Munoz.

