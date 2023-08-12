Egypt's resistance to supply weapons to Ukraine poses challenge for Biden administration: Report

As Ukraine continues to face Russian aggression, US President Joe Biden's administration has hit a hurdle. Egypt, a Middle-Eastern ally of both Russia and US is now resisting senior US leaders' requests to send arms to Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported quoting Egyptian and American officials. It is worth noting that Egypt had agreed not to send weapons to Russia after initial plans to provide rockets to Moscow.

The plans to not send arms to Russia were abandoned earlier this year due to pressure from the US, according to officials cited by the media portal.

US officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urged Egypt to divert its weapons supply toward Ukraine so that Kyiv can be aided with more ammunition for its military operations against Russia.

Also Read | Ahead of BRICS summit, Russian envoy Babushkin advocates trading in national currencies

The request was formally made in March reportedly during a meeting between Austin and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Cairo. However, Egypt did not commit to the request at the time. It led to multiple subsequent discussions on the matter between senior US officials and Egyptian counterparts, WSJ reported.

The request by US officials to Egypt includes providing artillery shells, antitank missiles, air-defense systems, and small arms to Ukraine. While Egypt has not categorically rejected the requests, there have been indications from Egyptian officials that they do not intend to send the requested weapons.

Egypt's role in seeking peace

“We find these conversations with Egypt productive. On a range of diplomatic discussions, Egypt’s response has been befitting of a strong U.S. partner,” an official reportedly said adding, “These are not simple or quick issues, and our discussions with our Egyptian partners on our mutual interest in ending Russia’s war are productive and ongoing,” the official also said.

Egypt's geopolitical calculations

Egypt's reluctance to supply weapons to Ukraine is a significant challenge to the broader US initiative of gathering arms and ammunition for Ukraine at a crucial juncture in the conflict.

Alongside military support given itself, the US is also engaged in diplomatic endeavors to counter Russian influence and offer assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the global south.

Egypt's stance of neutrality since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been notable, maintaining cordial relations with the Russian government as well as with the US. Egypt's reliance on Russian wheat imports and Moscow's interest in expanding these sales further underscores the intricate balance Egypt is trying to maintain.

Congressional concerns

The Egyptian government's failure to deliver requested weapons has prompted concerns among members of the US Congress.

WATCH | No-Confidence Motion: PM Modi's NDA government wins trust vote in Parliament

Pressure is mounting on the Biden administration not to release $320 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights violations. The US currently provides Egypt with $1.3 billion in annual military aid, with a portion contingent on Egypt's human rights record.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×