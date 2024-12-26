The Enforcement Directorate has launched an investigation to probe against some Indian people, entities, and Canadian colleges for trafficking Indians into the United States through the Canadian border.

The case has been linked to the killing of an Indian family in 2022 that perished in the harsh winters while trying to cross the border illegally.

A four-member Indian family from Gujarat's Dingucha village died in extreme cold on January 19, 2022, while they were trying to cross the Canada-US border.

The ED issued a press statement saying that it has conducted searches at eight locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara as part of the ongoing probe against a man named Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel.

Patel allegedly planned to send the victims to America through Canada via illegal channels.

Moreover, the agency further claimed that Patel and others allegedly conspired to send Indians to the US on the pretext of taking admissions in Canadian colleges.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ahmedabad Zonal Office has conducted search operations on 10.12.2024 and 19.12.2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 8 locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara as part of the ongoing probe in the case of Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others (Dingucha case) for hatching a well-planned conspiracy, to send the victims/persons to USA through Canada via illegal channel thereby committing the offence of human trafficking," it said in the statement.

Further revealing the racket's modus operandi, the ED stated that these people grant Canadian student visas, and once they reach the country, they cross the US-Canada border instead of joining their respective colleges.

Later, the fees received by the Canadian colleges are remitted to the individuals' accounts.

"ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by DCB, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others after a family of 04 Indian nationals of Dingucha village, Gujarat was found dead on Canada-US Border 19.01.2022. All the accused, in conspiracy with each other, lured the innocent Indian nationals by charging them huge amounts of Rs. 55 to 60 Lakh per person, for causing them to illegally enter the USA through Canada," the agency added.

The agency further revealed that about 25,000 students are being referred by one entity and over 10,000 students by the other to various colleges based outside India every year.

"It is further revealed that around 112 colleges based in Canada have entered into an agreement with one entity and more than 150 with another entity. Their involvement in the instant case is under investigation," the agency added.

