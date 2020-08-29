Ecuadorian couple becomes world's oldest married couple

In the age of Tinders and WhatsApps, it is a matter of awe for many if a relationship lasts long enough. But for folks belonging to generation that believed in repairing a broken thing rather than steadfastly going for a new one, this is not something jawdropping.

Still, when a couple spends almost 80 years hand-in-hand, it surely makes a tale worth hearing.

Julio Mora decided to leave his parents to marry his ladylove Waldramina Quinteros. Both of their families disapproved of their marriage. Aganist all odds, these two not only sustained their marriage but are still going strong for nearly 80 years.

Julio Moea was born on March 10, 1910 while Waldramina was born on October 16, 1915. Both of them Ecuadorian.

They married on February 7, 1941.

They received a Guiness Book of World Records certification for longest marriage between two people so old.

Both, Julio and Wildramina are in good health and are lucid.

However, they are said to be a bit down as they can't meet their family due to coronavirus pandemic.

They have four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

ABC news said that the couple that held the record for being the oldest belonged to Austin, Texas.

