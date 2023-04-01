Ecuador landslide death toll rises to 23; rescuers continue to look for 67 missing people

Almost a week since the landslide in Ecuador, as rescue teams continue to search for missing people, the number of dead has risen to 23. As per the latest figures, 67 people remain missing, while 37 people are injured. With the rescue groups gaining access to houses that were previously trapped under huge amounts of earth, the number of dead as per Reuters is gradually growing.

Watch | At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide caused by heavy rains

Ecuador's risk agency in its latest report released on Friday said: "Security protocols to stabilise the ground are being applied so that the teams can continue with the search and rescue work in the affected area, including the use of machinery."

The nation's disaster agency in February had warned of a potential landslide danger for a 247-hectare (610-acre) area in Alausi. Part of the landslide-hit area, as per Reuters, was included in the warning.

Also read | At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide caused by heavy rains

Other provinces in the Andes were given similar warnings by authorities on Friday due to the possibility of floods and landslides.

On Sunday, Alausi, in the province of Chimborazo, was hit by a landslide that according to official figures affected at least 850 people and destroyed 57 buildings. Heavy rains destroyed roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE