ECOWAS strongly condemns Junta's threats to prosecute former Niger president

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday (August 15th) expressed its strong disapproval of the Nigerian military junta's threat to prosecute former President Mohammed Bazoum for treason and other allied crimes.

Words vs actions

In a statement released on Monday, ECOWAS said that the group's latest statement contradicts the junta's supposed commitment to restoring constitutional order in the impoverished West African nation.

ECOWAS said that "It (the planned prosecution) represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means."

Previously, as per news agency AFP, ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Niger and even approved the deployment of a "standby" military force, that as per the report seeks to reverse the July 26 coup.

United States outraged

In a statement released on Monday, the United States also voiced its outrage over the Niger military rulers' threats.

"We are incredibly dismayed by reports that President Bazoum's unjust detention has gone even a step further," said State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel addressing the press.

"This action is completely unwarranted and unjustified and, candidly, it will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of this crisis," he added.

Prosecution for treason

The group of soldiers who took control of Niger on July 26th claimed on Sunday night that they had collected evidence it has gathered evidence that it would use "to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger."

As per the publication Ripples Nigeria, they justified this based on the international support that the ousted president Bazoum had received from foreign leaders and international organisations since his removal from power 19 days earlier.

The junta as per reports had made this declaration shortly after its leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, announced his willingness to engage in a dialogue with ECOWAS leaders regarding the crisis situation in Niger.

(With inputs from agencies)

