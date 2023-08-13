ECOWAS continues diplomacy with Niger junta, but keeps forces on standby

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has continued its efforts of engaging diplomatically with Niger military junta while retaining the threat of military intervention. The crisis in Niger has sucked in global superpowers in the political game.

The ECOWAS said on Saturday (August 12) that the bloc was aiming to send parliamentary committee to meet the coup leaders who have imprisoned Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum. The coup leaders have dissolved the elected government. The coup in Niger is a seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.

There was no firm decision from the ECOWAS parliament on Saturday, it set up a committee which plans to meet Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu holds the bloc's revolving chairmanship. ECOWAS spokesperson said that the bloc wants to meet Tinubu to take his permission to go Niger.

Niger coup leaders are headed by General Abdourahamane Tiani. They have so far rebuffed ECOWAS' diplomatic efforts, even those of the US. This has raised fears of further conflict in the impoverished Sahel region in Africa which is already combating Islamist insurgency.

With diplomacy faltering, ECOWAS has activated a standby military force they say will be deployed as a last resort if talks fail.

Along with fate of Niger, the crisis also puts at stake influence of rival global powers who have strategic interest in the region.

Currently, soldiers from the US, France, Germany and Italy are stationed in Niger where local affiliates of al Qaeda and Islamic State have killed thousands and displaced millions.

To add to this, Russian influence has increased as insecurity increases, democracy erodes, and leaders seek new partners to restore order.

Western powers fear Russia's clout could increase if the junta in Niger follows neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which ejected the troops of former colonial power France after coups in those countries.

Supporters of coup march to French base

Those supporting Niger coup on Friday marched to military base in Niger's capital Niamey. Hundreads of thousands of pro-coup supporters had gathered for a demonstration.

Since the July 26 military ouster of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, many Nigeriens have joined junta-organized rallies to show support for the generals, criticize Western powers and laud Russia, which is vying for influence with the West in the region.

Popular anger is targeted at former colonial power France, whose forces were kicked out of Mali and Burkina Faso after the coups there and whose presence in Niger is under threat.

(With inputs from agencies)

