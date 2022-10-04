Economics professor censured live on TV for suggesting US role in Nord Stream leaks

A Columbia university Economics professor was censured during a live TV interview when he suggested that US and Poland might be responsible for the mysterious leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

He further claimed that several journalists have reported insinuating Washington for the sabotage of pipelines

Jeffrey Sachs, Columbia University’s professor, was on Bloomberg TV on Monday to talk about the Ukraine conflict.

"The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which I would bet was a US action, perhaps US and Poland," Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Bloomberg TV.

But his remarks triggered a strident reaction from the host, Tom Keene, who intervened saying, “Jeff, we've got to stop there,” adding, “Why do you feel that was a US action? What evidence do you have of that?'”

To which Sach replied, "First of all, there is great evidence that US helicopters, military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk, were circling over this area. We also had the threats from the United States earlier this year that one way or another, we are going to in Nord Stream. We also had the remarkable statement by Secretary [of State] Blinken.”

“Last Friday in a press conference he says this is also a tremendous opportunity. It's a strange way to interact. Sorry, it's a strange way to talk if you're worried about the international infrastructure of vital significance.”

"I know this runs counter to our narrative and you're not allowed to say these things in the West," he added.

The western media has been blaming Russia for the gas pipeline leaks in a bid to escalate the conflict and pressure Europe to withdraw its support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

