Earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hits New Caledonia, triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday on the southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia triggered tsunami warnings to nations in the South Pacific. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) issued potential tsunami warnings for Vanuatu, Fiji, and New Caledonia, while Australia's meteorological agency issued a warning for Lord Howe Island off its east coast.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicentre," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

It advised residents in endangered coastal regions to exercise caution. In the city of Noumea in New Caledonia, a hotel receptionist told AFP she felt no shaking from the tremor.