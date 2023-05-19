Earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hits New Caledonia, triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific
Massive earthquake hits South Pacific: New Zealand was still determining if the earthquake put its coasts at danger from tsunamis.
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday on the southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia triggered tsunami warnings to nations in the South Pacific. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) issued potential tsunami warnings for Vanuatu, Fiji, and New Caledonia, while Australia's meteorological agency issued a warning for Lord Howe Island off its east coast.
"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicentre," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.
It advised residents in endangered coastal regions to exercise caution. In the city of Noumea in New Caledonia, a hotel receptionist told AFP she felt no shaking from the tremor.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of roughly 24 miles or 38 km. According to New Zealand, the country was still determining if the earthquake put its coasts at danger from tsunamis.
