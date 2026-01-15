/Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Israel’s Negev desert, triggers speculations online

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted southern Israel on Thursday (January 15) morning, unsettling residents across parts of the Negev Desert and the Dead Sea basin. The tremor hit around 9 am, with seismic monitoring agencies in Israel and Europe confirming the event. According to seismic data, the quake originated near Dimona, an area situated close to the Dead Sea fault line, one of the most seismically active geological zones in the region. The shaking triggered warning sirens in multiple communities, including Arad, Ein Bokek, Mitzpe Shalem, Ein Gedi, Masada, and several agricultural and industrial areas near the Dead Sea, as well as nearby hotel districts.

Israel’s Home Front Command issued immediate safety instructions, urging people to move outdoors if possible or take shelter in reinforced rooms or stairwells. Residents responded quickly, with many evacuating buildings or seeking protected spaces as alarms echoed through towns and resorts. Emergency services were placed on high alert. Magen David Adom reported no injuries as of late morning, while police units conducted inspections to rule out damage to buildings, roads, and public infrastructure. Authorities emphasised that the checks were precautionary, given the region’s history of seismic activity.

Reports of the tremor varied by location. Some residents in Beit Shemesh, well north of the epicenter, said they felt the ground move, while others closer to the Dead Sea reported receiving alerts without sensing any shaking. At Kibbutz Ein Gedi, company officials confirmed that although an earthquake notification was received, no physical impact was noticed on site. Earlier in the day, the Home Front Command had issued an earthquake warning covering the Dead Sea region and parts of the southern Negev.