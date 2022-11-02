Early morning scare at Sydney zoo after 5 lions escape enclosure

Sydney's Taronga Zoo faced an early morning scare when five lions escaped from their enclosure around 6:30 am. The zoo sounded a code one alert and immediately took "Roar and Snore" overnight stay programme guests to safety. All five of them were returned to their enclosures by 9 am.

The five lions, four cubs and one adult, were seen roaming around on a video footage. New South Wales state police said that officers were called in just after 7 am after an alarm was activated at Taronga Zoo. However, they were still in an area separated from the rest of the zoo by a six foot fence.

One cub was tranquilised and returned to the enclosure while the other four made their way back into their main exhibit “calmly”, Taronga Zoo Director Simon Duffy said.

"They came running into the tent area saying, ‘this is a Code One, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings',” one of the guests told local media.

No injuries were reported to people or animals and the zoo opened as normal later in the day.

"The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken," Taronga Zoo Executive Director Simon Duffy told a news conference.

A formal review has been launched to understand how the lions managed to escape.

Taronga Zoo is home to seven lions, including five cubs and two adults, according to its website.

