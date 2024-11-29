Dublin, Ireland

MMA fighter Conor McGregor's wax statue has been removed from public viewing by the National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin, in the wake of his civil trial case.

A jury at the High Court in the Irish capital found McGregor guilty of assaulting Nikita Hand and raping her in a hotel in December 2018 in Dublin.

The MMA fighter was asked to pay Hand nearly €250,000 (approx $264122) in damages.

The museum, in a statement, said, "As a family-friendly attraction, we regularly review our exhibits to ensure they align with our values and the expectations of our visitors."

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions about future displays accordingly," it added.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, a spokesperson of the museum said that the sculpture was "one of the more popular ones", especially with tourists.

"If you look at most photos online taken by people visiting the museum, a lot would be with McGregor," the spokesperson added.

The father of the MMA fighter, Tony McGregor, had unveiled the statue in August 2017.

Companies distance themselves from McGregor

After the civil rape case's verdict, various companies announced that the products which were linked to Conor McGregor will no longer be stocked by them.

Meanwhile, the company, which now owns a whiskey and was co-founded by the fighter originally, said that his name and image will no longer be used by them for their marketing.

Speaking about the same, a spokesperson of Proximo Spirits said it had been the "100% owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey since 2021".

Meanwhile, Belfast bar Filthy McNasty's has announced that it has suspended the sale of McGregor's Forged branded stout which was launched in December 2023.

Tesco, earlier this week, said it is removing all products of McGregor from its online platform and stores.

Joining the wagon, BWG Foods announced that the products will not be available for distribution across its network of MACE, Londis, SPAR, EUROSPAR and XL stores.

Cork-based Barry Group said that they had taken the decision to remove Proper No Twelve and Forged Stout from its Costcutter and Carry Out retail outlets.

Speaking about it, a spokesperson said this reflected the company's "commitment to maintaining a retail environment that resonates with the values of our customers and partners."

(With inputs from agencies)