/Druze vs Bedouin: Why is Israel protecting Druze in Syria? Is it Netanyahu’s secret war? WION Explains

A fresh conflict has captured the already war-torn Syria after a Druze merchant was abducted on July 13. The war conflict between Druze militias and Sunni Bedouin fighters in southern Syria’s Suwayda province has escalated into a war now. And amid this, Israel has decided to intervene and support a specific side, the Druze. By July 15, Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel launched multiple airstrikes in Syria, claiming to protect the Druze and eliminate pro-government forces accused of attacking them. So far, at least 350 people have died, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). The Druze community was long known for its resilience in Syria’s post-war turmoil. But what has grabbed attention is Israel's sudden intervention in the conflict. Netanyahu's army has struck the Syrian military targets in Suwayda and even Damascus. Prime Minister Netanyahu said the attacks were meant to protect the Druze. This raises speculations about Israel's motive behind the intervention.

Who Are the Druze?

The Druze is a small but tightly-knit ethno-religious community that originated in Egypt. The religion followed by them was initially Ismaili Islam, but it later evolved into a distinct religion that blends elements of monotheism, mysticism, and philosophy. The faith does not allow conversions either from or to the religion. Intermarriage is also prohibited in the religion.

Globally, around 1.5 million Druze are there. They are significantly present in Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan. There are 700,000 Druze only in Syria - which is around 3-4 per cent of the total population.

Why the protest?

It all started in August 2023. The Druze communities began protesting economic hardship and political repression in Syria. When Bashar al-Assad was ousted in 2024, things even got worse for this community. The new round of this conflict started on July 13 after a Druze merchant was kidnapped by local Bedouin tribes.



Why is Israel interested?

Israel has around 150,000 people of the Druze population. Most of them live in the Golan Heights and northern Israel, and they serve in the Israeli military. Hence, their voices are difficult to ignore for Netanyahu. Since Assad’s fall in late 2024, Israel has ramped up airstrikes on Syrian military positions, particularly those close to the Golan Heights. The Israeli PM has defended these strikes as efforts to protect the Druze. But there is more to know. Netanyahu is reportedly considering the creation of a “buffer zone" in southern Syria - which is a Deruze-controlled area, and keep Syrian troops and Islamist forces away from the border. Reportedly, Israel aims to prevent the rise of any strong, Islamist-aligned regime near its territory.