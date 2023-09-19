Drones target Lviv in Ukraine, explosions echo
Several drone squadrons were spotted in the sky, commencing around 01:30 GMT, with an AFP journalist confirming the presence of numerous explosions. Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadoviy, communicated through Telegram that "our local air defenses have been activated," and he pointed out that more drones were approaching their vicinity.
Drones launched an assault on Lviv, a western Ukrainian city, in the early hours of Tuesday, and the sound of explosions could be heard as authorities confirmed the activation of air defence systems.
