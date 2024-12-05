Kyiv

Russian drone operators were shocked to see a Russian soldier on a bicycle leading an armoured vehicle just one mile from the front line. They captured the strange view on video, which experts say is not a lone incident. The operators saw a cyclist leading a BMP infantry fighting vehicle and posted the feed online. They can be heard speaking about it as well, as they could not believe the sight.

“Fella on a bike is leading the BMP into [the] attack!” one of the Russian soldiers can be heard saying, as per a translation by Estonian analyst WarTranslated, Forbes reported.

“No f*****g way he’s going on a bike,” another says.

The BMP can be seen going extremely slow, as another soldier says, “Go around the cyclist, you’re about to get f****d!” supposedly addressing the crew.

“Imagine what the [Ukrainians] are thinking right now," one of them says.

They even gave them a nickname - stormcyclist.

The video was taken somewhere in Russian-occupied Ukraine. Some of Russia’s regional military commands have reportedly adopted a policy that does not allow front-line regiments and brigades to use civilian vehicles. They have been banned from riding civilian cars, trucks, all-terrain vehicles and motorbikes into battle.

This has left them with only bicycles. Notably, Russian troops have depended on all kinds of civilian vehicles after losing 11,000 armoured vehicles in the Ukraine war. Most of these vehicles weren't registered with the military administrators. Soon, reports of drunk driving started emerging, as per Forbes.

This led some of the Russian regional commands to ban the use of unregistered civilian vehicles. The ban is supposedly being lifted in some places, but the use of bicycles continues. Two Majors, a popular Russian military blog, wrote, "Everyone is on bicycles."

"Someone delivers ammunition, someone goes to positions, someone—to a meeting."

In this case, a cyclist was leading an armoured vehicle towards the front line. This has become a common sight on the field, the report suggests.