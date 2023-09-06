Dramatic rescue at sea: Catamaran survives shark attacks in coral sea

In a daring maritime rescue operation, three individuals were saved from a dire situation in the Coral Sea, just off the coast of Cairns, Australia. Their catamaran had suffered severe damage during a series of shark attacks.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) orchestrated the early morning rescue, which took place approximately 835 kilometres away from Cairns. The distress signal received from the vessel prompted this swift response.

Rescue coordination

At 1:30 am, AMSA sprang into action upon detecting an emergency beacon, registered under the Russian flag. The beacon emanated from the nine-meter inflatable catamaran named "Tion," which had embarked on its journey from Vanuatu with Cairns as its intended destination. The statement issued by AMSA confirmed that multiple shark assaults had rendered both of the catamaran's hulls damaged, as reported by Reuters.

Also read | Australian surfer rides wave with large shark on paddleboard | Video

Multi-pronged rescue efforts

Facing this dire predicament, AMSA called upon the assistance of the Panama-flagged vehicle carrier, the Dugong Ace. Additionally, they deployed the challenger rescue aircraft based in Cairns to the location of the distressed vessel.

The operation concluded on a triumphant note as the Dugong Ace successfully saved the three individuals on board, consisting of two Russian nationals and one French citizen. They are expected to reach Brisbane safely by Thursday morning.

AMSA took this opportunity to emphasise the importance of carrying a distress beacon when navigating the open waters. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the necessity of being prepared for emergencies at sea.

Australia stands out as a global hub for dangerous wildlife, particularly in the realm of marine predators, with nearly 200 shark species making its waters their home.

February this year witnessed a tragic incident in which a 59-year-old Australian tourist fell victim to a shark attack while swimming near a pontoon in New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory. The attack occurred 150 metres offshore, emphasising the proximity of these predators to recreational beachgoers.

Experts have pinpointed great white sharks as the primary culprits for human attacks, closely followed by tiger sharks, underlining the heightened risk swimmers may face in Australian waters.

Also watch | Indonesian conservationists save wild sharks using 'trackers'

Aside from bull sharks, tiger sharks, and great white sharks, even in regions far beyond Australia, interactions between sharks and humans are a cause for concern. Recently, Kevin Christopherson, a wildlife photographer, captured startling footage at San Onofre State Beach in the US, revealing just how closely sharks can approach unsuspecting beachgoers.

Adding to the apprehension, a recent study conducted by California State University unveiled that sharks frequently swim closer to humans than previously assumed. Over two years, researchers conducted more than 1,500 drone flights in southern Santa Barbara County and central San Diego County. The findings indicated that sharks were observed in proximity to humans on 97% of the surveyed days, often within 50 yards of wave breaks. Surfers and stand-up paddleboarders, in particular, were found to be in closer proximity to these marine predators. This study underscores the importance of vigilance and safety precautions when sharing waters with these remarkable yet potentially perilous creatures.

(With inputs from agencies)