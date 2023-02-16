Draft UNSC text lashes out at Israel over settlements: Report

Just days before a meeting on Israel-Palestine conflict, a draft resolution demanding Israel "immediately and completely cease" settlement activities in occupied territories was circulating among UN Security Council members, reported AFP on Thursday (Ferbruary 16). This has come just as some Western governments have expressed deep concerns with Israel's decision to retroactive permission to multiple settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The resolution, still in draft form, "reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law."

It also "condemns all attempts at annexation, including decisions and measures by Israel regarding settlements, including settlement outposts," and calls for their immediate reversal.

AFP said that the text,"reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard."

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian situation, but it remains unclear whether the draft will be presented for a vote, according to diplomats.

On Sunday, Israel's security cabinet announced it would legalize nine settlements in the occupied West Bank, following a series of recent attacks on Israelis in East Jerusalem.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres was "deeply concerned" by the settlement authorization announcement and warned that Israel's steps could "undermine prospects for a viable two-state solution," the secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this week.

(With inputs from agencies)

