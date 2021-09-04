Downpour of demonstrators: Hundreds of Thai locals march against PM Prayut Chan-O-cha

In a continued weekend tradition, locals from Thailand once again took to the streets to protest against the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha.

As the controversial Prime Minister survived a no-confidence vote in the parliament, more than 300 demonstrators took to the streets and marched in central Bangkok’s main shopping mall district.

The demonstrators were seen marching with red flags as they wore traditional ponchos. Even a heavy downpour could not stop the demonstrators.

"The government should be gone. If things were good why would we come out to protest?" a 28-year-old demonstrator told AFP.

When the demonstrators reached the starting point of their rally, the demonstrators were met with local police officers who had already blocked the major routes using shipping containers. All routes leading to and near the central Lumphini Park were blocked off by the authorities.

A water cannon truck was also stationed at the Ratchaprasong intersection along with a heavy police presence.

The protests came as this week Thai lawmakers mulled a censure motion regarding the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the economy.

Demonstrators also raised their voices against the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines and alleged that the financial burden from these vaccine programmes have badly affected the economy.