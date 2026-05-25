/Double protests in Spain: Why did people take to the streets over the weekend?

Spanish capital Madrid was rocked by protests over the weekend as people demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Saturday's march was called by a group of more than 150 civic associations called Sociedad Civil Espanola, over a series of corruption scandals, as one leader said that "Spain is being held hostage by a corrupt mafia." Meanwhile, thousands of people rallied in central Madrid on Sunday against the rising housing costs in the country. Saturday's march was largely peaceful, but a masked contingent that broke off from the main group tried to breach police barriers to storm the Moncloa Palace, Sánchez's official residence. Three people were arrested, and seven officers were injured. Organisers said at least 120,000 people attended the protests, while the central government’s delegate to the region estimated 40,000 people were present.

Saturday protests in Spain against corruption

“There is no one left in Pedro Sanchez’s circle who has not been accused of very serious crimes. Spain is being held hostage by a corrupt mafia,” far-right Vox leader Santiago Abascal said before the march. Sanchez has dismissed calls to step down and is resolute on continuing as the country's leader. He came to power in 2018, and his family has been embroiled in corruption allegations. His brother, David, will soon be tried for influence peddling, while his wife, Begona Gomez, is being investigated in another corruption case. His ex-Transport Minister, Jose Luis Abalos, a close aide, will also soon hear the verdict on his own corruption trial that ended recently.

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Sunday protests in Spain against housing crisis

Meanwhile, the Sunday protests were about the housing crisis, as many Spaniards find themselves out of the market due to rising costs and rents. Spain has a strong tradition of homeownership and very few houses available for rent. The increasing demand linked to tourism and immigration has led to housing rents shooting upwards. "We want neighbours, not tourists," one banner read. In April, Spain' s government passed a plan to build more public housing over the next four years. Worth 7 billion euros ($8.23 billion), it is aimed at particularly helping young renters and homebuyers.