Don't want to get into hypotheticals: US on India-Canada diplomatic row

The recent India-Canada diplomatic crisis has garnered international attention, with India issuing a deadline for Canada to withdraw its diplomats from the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his government's commitment to assisting Canadians in India, leading to a standoff between the two nations. Amid this escalating tension, the United States has taken a cautious approach, refraining from direct involvement in the dispute.

US state department's position

The United States, represented by Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, acknowledged the ongoing standoff over diplomatic staff levels between India and Canada.

However, Patel emphasised that the US does not wish to intervene prematurely or engage in hypothetical scenarios. Instead, the US remains committed to its Indo-Pacific strategy and continues to focus on regional matters.

The US clarified its stance on the crisis, which stemmed from allegations by Trudeau that India was involved in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Prior to a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US expressed its support for an investigation into Canada's allegations.

They urged India to cooperate with the investigation. India countered by insisting that the allegations were baseless and that Canada had not provided specific information in support of their claims. Canada, however, maintained that they had shared information with India several weeks prior.

The US dilemma

The India-Canada diplomatic crisis poses a challenge for the United States due to its vested interests in both countries. The US has refrained from taking sides, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations while urging India to actively participate in the investigation.

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, underscored that the issue had been discussed between Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Kirby emphasised that the US would leave it to India and Canada to resolve their bilateral relationship. He reiterated the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a thorough investigation, urging India's active participation.

Initially, India accused Canadian diplomats of interference in its internal affairs and highlighted that Canada had more diplomats in India than India had in Canada. India subsequently requested the removal of 41 out of the 62 Canadian diplomats by October 10.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stressed ongoing cooperation and dialogue with India regarding the withdrawal of diplomats. She stressed the importance of maintaining a strong diplomatic presence in India during moments of tension. Canada seeks private talks with India to address the crisis.