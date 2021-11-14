Don't use people as weapons, EU chief diplomat warns Belarus

Josep Borrell, foreign policy chief of European Union warned Belarus of not using people as weapons. Borrell on Sunday spoke with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on phone and discussed migrant crisis on the country's border with Poland. Borrell also spoke of EU sanctions against Belarus.

Borrell wrote on Twitter that he had raised "the precarious humanitarian situation at the border with the EU".

"Peoples lives must be protected and humanitarian agencies allowed access," he wrote. "The current situation is unacceptable and must stop. People should not be used as weapons."

The EU and Belarus held talks the day before the EU plans to impose new sanctions on Minsk to include airlines and travel agencies thought to be involved in bringing migrants to the bloc's border.

"Futility of sanctions was highlighted... by the Belarusian side," the Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Thousands of migrants, seeking to cross into Poland have travelled to Belarus. However, they have found themselves trapped on the border in freezing conditions.

Belarus faces accusations from Europe that it is mounting "a hybrid attack' by flying in migrants and pushing them to cross illegally into Poland. Belarus denies the accusations.

Makei informed his counterpart about steps taken by Belarus to reduce the migrant flow and providing them with humanitarian aid on the border, the ministry said.

