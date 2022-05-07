'Don't try anything stupid against Taiwan': Hacker group Anonymous warns China

Hacker group Anonymous, which is primarily known for its cyberattacks, has warned China not to do anything ''stupid'' against Taiwan.

The decentralised international activist hacked Chengdu Chinese Communist Party (CCP) website to display the threat.

In the post, a photo of a person wearing a black hoodie and a Guy Fawkes mask can be seen and it includes the logo of Anonymous.

The Taiwan News reported that it shows a meme with the slogan "Taiwan Numbah Wan!" amid a rising threat of attack by China in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In 2015, video game streamer "AngryPug" had said the famous quote to antagonise Chinese streamer "Em0" during a match in the computer game "H1Z1."

Also read | Russia recognises Taiwan as part of China, opposes island's independence

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Saturday that he hopes the West will sanction China like it is sanctioning Russia for its war on Ukraine if Beijing invaded the island.

"In the future, if we are threatened with force by China, or are invaded, of course, we hope the international community can understand and support Taiwan, and sanction these kinds of aggressive behaviours."

"So Taiwan stands with the international community, and takes these actions," Wu said, referring to the sanctions.

Beijing has claimed that Taiwan a Chinese province, a view the democratically-elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here:

Decode the geostrategy, diplomacy, and ideologies of the world’s unending wars. Catch our special series ‘World at War’ every Saturday at 8:30 PM IST and Sunday at 10:30 PM IST only on WION.

