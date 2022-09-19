'Don't touch foreigners', Chinese health official's controversial remark to avoid monkeypox draws flak

A couple of days after China reported its first imported case of the monkeypox virus infection, a top Chinese health official has released a rather 'controversial' advice on how to avoid 'monkeypox' virus

Reportedly, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to avoid physical contact with foreigners to prevent contracting the infection.

"To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners," said Wu on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform.

"It is necessary and very important to strengthen the surveillance and prevention of monkeypox epidemic at the social level." he further added.

After his controversial advice went viral, Wu reportedly turned off the comment section under his post. Meanwhile, the sane voices on the Chinese internet asked why foreigners, who had been living there for a long time and had not left the country were pointed out in particular and deemed more dangerous than, say the locals.

As reported by WION, Chine reported its first case of the monkeypox virus infection last Friday after an individual arrived in the southwestern city of Chongqing from abroad.

The man was put in quarantine upon arrival to ensure the transmission risk is low, the municipal health commission said in a statement. All close contacts have been isolated and are under medical observation.

The monkeypox virus, which is transmitted through close contact with infected people, animals, or contaminated materials, usually causes symptoms similar to but milder than those of smallpox, such as fever, headache, and rashes.

(With inputs from agencies)

