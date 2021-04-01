Don't cross 'red line' on Taiwan: China to the US

China has warned the United States not to cross its "red line" on Taiwan after a US envoy arrived on the island as part of a delegation from Palau, one of Taipei's 15 remaining allies.

John Hennessey-Niland, the US ambassador to the pacific island nation of Palau, was part of the delegation that came with Palauan president Surangel Whipps for a five-day trip.



Taiwan is an island democracy that split from the mainland in 1949. Beijing continues to claim it as its territory.

The United States has no official relations with Taiwan's democratically elected government but has extensive informal ties.

Former US president Donald Trump, who left office in January, angered Beijing by sending cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support.

The ruling Communist Party has threatened to invade if Taiwan declares formal independence or delays talks on uniting with the mainland.

China has ramped up pressure to get Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty, including regularly flying fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan or into its air defence identification zone.

In March 2020, Chinese vessels rammed into a Taiwanese coast guard ship. In April 2020, a Chinese surveillance ship hit and sank a Vietnamese fishing boat.

China established new administrative districts in the disputed waters with official Chinese names. At least 25 islands and reefs in the South China Sea have been named in Mandarin.

(With inputs from agencies)