Donald Trump's son threatened with letter containing suspicious white powder

Emergency crews were deployed on Monday (Feb 26) after an envelope containing an unidentified white powder and a death threat was sent to the Florida residence of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former US President and frontrunner for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The incident unfolded as Trump Jr. opened the letter in his home office following which the hazmat-clad emergency responders were deployed.

Sources cited by the Associated Press indicate that preliminary tests on the substance were not conclusive, with authorities saying that they do not believe it to be deadly.

The Jupiter police said that the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. The latter is reported to be coordinating with the Secret Service on the case. The specific details about the evolving nature of the case have not been provided.

Donald Trump Jr. holds a prominent role as one of his father's key campaign surrogates, and frequently participates in events and interviews on behalf of the GOP front-runner.

This marks the second occasion that a letter containing white powder and a threat has been sent to him. A similar incident occurred in 2018 when Trump was still the US president.

During that prior incident, Trump Jr.'s then-wife, Vanessa, was taken to a New York City hospital after opening an envelope addressed to her husband. Subsequent investigations revealed that the white powder was not hazardous.

In a separate incident in March 2016, a threatening letter with harmless white powder was sent to the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jr.'s brother, Eric. Furthermore, in 2016, Trump Tower, which served as the former president's campaign headquarters, received envelopes containing white powder in two separate incidents.

These incidents are stark reflections of the heightened security concerns following the anthrax attacks in 2001 when letters containing deadly anthrax were mailed to news organisations and the offices of US senators, which left five people dead.